Warm and dry valleys with mountain storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier and warmer conditions that moved into the region through the weekend are expected to continue into the start of the new work week, but better rain chances are on the way once again.

Next 24 Hours

We’ve started the morning off with sunny to mostly sunny skies around much of the Western Slope, but we’ll once again see clouds and mountain showers and storms popping up as we head into the afternoon. One or two very small showers are possible somewhere in the valleys late this afternoon or early this evening, but expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Any rain ends through the evening, but we’ll still see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the 50s. Tuesday morning starts off with some cloud cover already in place, then we’ll continue to see clouds increase into the afternoon with a slightly higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will once again stay in the mountains, but a couple of quick showers are a little more likely. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in the meantime with highs again in the lower to middle 80s.

Midweek Rain Chances

Moisture continues to increase across the Western Slope on Wednesday, and that looks to be the day that we see the best rain chances--regardless of elevation. Showers and storms look to be most likely over the higher terrain by late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, but a handful of those cells could migrate down into the valleys as temperatures start falling later Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening. Most of the rain ends late Wednesday night, and we’ll start drying out and warming up by the end of the work week.

River Flooding Alerts

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Plateau Creek along Highway 65 between Interstate 70 and the Grand Mesa until further notice. Flood Advisories continue for Surface Creek to the confluence of the Gunnison River and the North Fork of the Gunnison River also until further notice. The Flood Advisory for Surface Creek also includes the cities of Orchard City, Cedaredge, and Eckert.

River Updates

Plateau Creek near Cameo along Colorado Highway 65 between Interstate 70 and the Grand Mesa was reported at 6.52 feet as of 9 AM Monday morning. The creek will slowly, but steadily rise through the middle of the week, cresting just above its 7-foot action stage at 7.04 feet on Thursday morning. Some lowland flooding is possible along Highway 65 just east of the intersection with Interstate 70.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.