One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody

One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police officers responded to a report of a shooting just after noon Monday on Zuni Drive.

Responding officers reported a woman in a driveway with an “obvious gunshot wound.” After working to keep her alive, officers traded off with the Grand Junction Fire Department, who took her to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement found one suspect, described as an white adult male, on the 2700 block of Laguna Drive.

Orchard Mesa Middle School entered shelter-in-place as well as the surrounding area while officers were on-scene. The call came from the 300 block area of Zuni Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on June 5.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing, and that there is no other information available at this time.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

drive by shooting
Drive by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD and GJFD respond to a medical call on 2800 block of N. Avenue
Central Florida wins JUCO World Series
Central Florida Wins JUCO World Series
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Mesa County explains property taxes and rising values
Mesa County explains property taxes and rising values

Latest News

CDOT issues update on Highway 133 traffic impacts
CDOT issues update on Highway 133 traffic impacts
CDOT issues update on Highway 133 traffic impacts
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Robert Philip Hanssen
‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in Colorado prison