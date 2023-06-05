GJPD and GJFD respond to a medical call on 2800 block of N. Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Approximately at 1:05 a.m. Grand Junction Police Department responded to 2800 block of North Avenue to assist Grand Junction Fire Department with a medial call of an unresponsive male.

We were told by Grand Junction Police Department Public Information Officer that the Grand Junction Fire Department helped regain his consciousness.

The business employee at the establishment requested that the male needed to leave the premises. The male refused to cooperate and leave and began to assault the officers as he was being placed into custody.

The male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation. Once he was medically cleared, 38 year-old Cody Custer was arrested on five charges following 2nd Degree Burglary of a building, Assault 2nd Degree on a Police Officer/Fire Fighter, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass.

Custer is now being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility. The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further information available at this time.

