GJPD and GJFD respond to a medical call on 2800 block of N. Avenue

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Approximately at 1:05 a.m. Grand Junction Police Department responded to 2800 block of North Avenue to assist Grand Junction Fire Department with a medial call of an unresponsive male.

We were told by Grand Junction Police Department Public Information Officer that the Grand Junction Fire Department helped regain his consciousness.

The business employee at the establishment requested that the male needed to leave the premises. The male refused to cooperate and leave and began to assault the officers as he was being placed into custody.

The male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation. Once he was medically cleared, 38 year-old Cody Custer was arrested on five charges following 2nd Degree Burglary of a building, Assault 2nd Degree on a Police Officer/Fire Fighter, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass.

Custer is now being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility. The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

drive by shooting
Drive by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
Central Florida wins JUCO World Series
Central Florida Wins JUCO World Series
Mesa County explains property taxes and rising values
Mesa County explains property taxes and rising values
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Sunday

Latest News

Colorado Governor signs bill banning ghost guns
Colorado Governor signs bill banning ghost guns
Colorado Governor signs bill banning ghost guns
Mesa County explains property taxes and rising values
Clifton man hopes to find woman who helped him after fall