Drive by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street

drive by shooting
drive by shooting(David Jones)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning at approximately 4 a.m. reports came in of shots being fired on 1300 block of N 20th Street. Reporting parties stated they heard several gunshots before hearing a car speed off.

When Grand Junction Police Department arrived on the scene, they discovered several shots had been fired into a house in the area, no injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

We were told by our crew that the road is currently shut down.

As of right now Grand Junction Police Department is actively investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

We will keep you updated online and on-air for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County explains property taxes and rising values
Central Florida wins JUCO World Series
Central Florida Wins JUCO World Series
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Sunday
65-year-old, Terry Ragsdale
Clifton man hopes to find woman who helped him after fall
Syphilis cases on the rise statewide
Syphilis cases on the rise statewide

Latest News

Central Florida wins JUCO World Series
Central Florida Wins JUCO World Series
Central Florida wins JUCO World Series
central florida wins JUCO World Series
JUCO LIVE Day 7
JUCO World Series Day 7
65-year-old, Terry Ragsdale
Clifton man hopes to find woman who helped him after fall