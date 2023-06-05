Drive by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning at approximately 4 a.m. reports came in of shots being fired on 1300 block of N 20th Street. Reporting parties stated they heard several gunshots before hearing a car speed off.

When Grand Junction Police Department arrived on the scene, they discovered several shots had been fired into a house in the area, no injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

We were told by our crew that the road is currently shut down.

As of right now Grand Junction Police Department is actively investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

