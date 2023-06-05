Colorado Governor signs bill banning ghost guns

Colorado has now joined 11 other states in regulating so-called 'ghost guns.'
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER (KJCT) - On Friday last week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill banning ‘ghost guns’ across the state.

The bill bans firearms that are assembled at home or 3-D printed without serial numbers, which make it easier for owners to evade background checks and impede law enforcement agency’s ability to track a gun’s origin.

Colorado joined 11 other states including California, New York, and Nevada in regulating ghost guns. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the use of ghost guns has risen 1000% since 2017.

The newly-signed bill also prohibits everyone but licensed firearm manufacturers from creating firearm frames or receivers.

