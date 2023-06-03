A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Plateau Creek near Cameo:

Friday at 4 am, the current river level is 5.95 feet. The current river levels will stay where they are at throughout the remainder of the week. After that, they will fluctuate up and down, but they will dramatically change.

Throughout the Remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies for the valleys for the day. The mountains could still see a few popup showers in a few locations, but, just like the valleys, they also will remain dry for the most part. Low temperatures will sit in the lower 50s to mid-40s for our valleys. Throughout the overnight hours, we will sit under partly cloudy skies and start to clear out during the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Remainder of the Weekend:

The conditions we see for our Saturday, partly cloudy skies, will continue for our Sunday. The valleys will also remain dry throughout the entire day. The mountains will see another round of scattered showers to thunderstorms around the afternoon to evening hours. Temperatures for our Sunday will sit in the mid to lower 80s for the valleys.

Next Week:

Temperatures will remain warm for our Monday and Tuesday valleys in the mid to upper 80s for Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose. However, cloud cover will increase by Tuesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies. The chances of scattered showers to thunderstorms will slowly rise by Wednesday as cooler air will start to settle in across the Western Slope.

The valleys will start to see precipitation chances increasing by Wednesday, bringing a few showers to the valleys and becoming likely for the mountains. The trend will continue for our Thursday before precipitation percentages start dropping on Friday, and temperatures remain stable in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.