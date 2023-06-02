Syphilis cases on the rise statewide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to data collected from 2022, Mesa County saw a 43% increase in Syphilis cases when compared to the average number of cases from the previous two years.

Syphilis is a bacterial infection typically spread through sexual contact. The center for disease control advises you to get tested regularly if you are having sexual contact with multiple partners, if you have HIV, and pregnant persons should be tested during their first prenatal visit.

Mesa County Public Health Clinic provides testing for those who think they might have contracted the disease. The clinic says they want to ensure cost will not keep patients from getting help they need. The will work with you to make sure you can be tested and treated properly.

“We’re also a confidential clinic, which means we will keep all of your information private. There’s no worry about anyone else knowing that you’ve come in for testing or even coming to have a conversations with us about that,” said Allison Sanchez, the Clinical Services Manager for Mesa County Public Health.

County officials pointed us to the CDC for specific symptoms.

We found there are four stages of Syphilis, these range from sores to rashes, muscle loss and sore throat, and changes in personality or memory among many more.

