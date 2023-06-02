Coffee and conversations with City Manager Greg Caton

Citizens met with the city manager to discuss issues important to them.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday morning, City Manager Greg Caton and Director of Parks and Recreation Ken Sherbenou met at a downtown coffee shop for coffee and conversations with city residents about issues important to them.

On that list — parks and rec updates, the new recreation center, and trail expansions.

Caton also spoke about growth in the city and plans for the future, saying, “This morning at coffee with the city manager, I had a special guest as the director of Parks and Recreation. So, we talked about the community rec center, we also talked about the beautiful downtown and how we grow a lot of the horticulture in our greenhouse and then plant that to make the community beautiful.”

The City Council is holding its next workshop on June 5 at 5:30 p.m.

