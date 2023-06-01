Trail crew developing master plan for trails with mesa county public health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health received a grant of over $74 thousand to update and provide maintenance on the Gunnison Bluffs and Old Spanish trails. Now, the county is hoping to get to know what residents would like to see changed or updated. They’ve decided to hold two upcoming pop-up events.

Right now their goals are to improve unsustainable trail segments, as the county’s Geographical Information System data shows fall line segments where trails are too steep.

“Which invites all kinds of problems for erosion and generally makes for unenjoyable experiences when riding them,” said Ross Mittleman, trails coordinator with Mesa County Public Health.

The first event on June first is being held at the North Trailhead from 5-6:30 P.M. On June third the county will host another pop-up at the Coffman road Trailhead from 8-10 A.M. There will be helpers on site handing out surveys to those who show up. The survey asks questions about the kind of activities you do at the trails, how you typically get there, and what sort of changes you’d like to see made to the area.

The survey is available online for those who can’t make it in person.

Mittleman tells us there are a variety of stakeholder groups involved in the process including the Bureau of Land Management, the City of Grand Junction, cycling groups, horseback riding groups, and neighborhood groups.

