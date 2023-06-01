Montrose airport officials give an update on renovation and expansion project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’ve been to the Montrose airport recently you probably noticed major construction. Passengers can expect cones, cords, and fencing surrounding areas like drop-off and pick-up lanes. While inside they can expect blocked off areas, and the sounds of saws and hammers. So, when can you expect the construction headaches to be finished. Officials said most of the renovations will be done by December 2023 and construction will be completely done in Summer 2024.

Lloyd Arnold, the Director of Aviation for the Montrose airport, says, “we’re on schedule and under budget which allows things to go very well.” This project started in December of 2021 with the hopes of accommodating passengers and their needs. “I’m extremely excited about the project, I think it’s going to provide additional resources for the airport and it will be a better experience for the public coming through the airport,” Arnold said.

In 2021, this airport became Western Colorado’s only stop for Southwest Airlines and offers winter service through Delta Airlines. Katie Yergensen, the Communication Director for Montrose County, says this renovation helps this small community. “According to the 2021 economic impact report, Montrose regional airport has affected our regional business economy to over $327 million. Now again this is 2020 and were in the middle of a major renovation and we strongly believe that those numbers have only continued to grow and positively impact the entire Western Slope,” Yergensen said.

So, what’s new? Coming in December 2023, passengers will be able to get on the plane directly from the terminal. Something else that is new, the first escalator in the county will be inside the airport. Plus, an outdoor fireplace that is surrounded by a new common area which will have grass and seating available for visitors with extra time to spare.

Airport officials are also doing a coloring contest for kids. The winner will get an invitation to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the airport and a chance to ride the first and only escalator in the County. To find more information on the contest, visit here.

