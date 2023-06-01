Legislation introduced to create more grants for agriculture programs

Grants from the act would support workforce training, education, research, and outreach activities.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENVER (KJCT) - Senator John Hickenlooper led a bipartisan group in introducing the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act.

The act would amend the National Agricultural Research Extension and Teaching Policy Act of 1977. This would authorize building grants for community college agricultural program.

The legislation would also include farm business management and other related subjects at community colleges.

The legislation will be considered in this year’s farm bill.

