JUCO World Series Day 5

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On day five of the 65th annual Junior College World Series, another team’s tournament run ended, and only one undefeated team remained by the end of the day.

Blinn catches fire against Gaston, 15-0

The Bucs’ bats were only kept scoreless in one inning, en route to a run-rule victory in five innings. Second Baseman Tanner Reaves contributed two home runs and six RBIs alone.

Wabash continues to bash against Weatherford, 14-4

The first day with two games on the slate was the first day where every game was a run-rule victory. Wabash only had one home run in the game, but always found hits with runners on base, putting up three innings of four or more runs and put on a show against the only other team undefeated in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

