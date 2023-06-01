City of Grand Junction not facing a lifeguard shortage like most of nation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Summer is here, and families are cooling off at their own risk around the country; blame the shortage of lifeguards. But people in Grand Junction, you don’t have to worry about that.

“We’ve been very fortunate through a lot of our diligent effort to get a lot of really great quality candidates,” said Parks and Recreation Ken Sherbenou.

He credits the City of Grand Junction’s employment of teenagers and early recruitment efforts.

Other cities aren’t as lucky. In other parts of Colorado, the Polis Administration is stepping up by distributing more than $20,000 to cities and towns to help pay for lifeguard training.

The coursework does include CPR, first aid, water rescues, and proper lifeguarding skills and expectations.

