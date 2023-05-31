The Colorado State Board of Education

new selected superintendent for Denver public school
new selected superintendent for Denver public school
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:32 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Board of Education has selected a former Denver Public Schools Superintendent as the sole finalist for the State Commissioner of Education.

Out of the 23 applicants Susana Cordova was selected. A two week waiting period is required before a finalist is appointed. The board is anticipating a formal vote on Cordova’s position on June 14th and 15th. The current commissioner Dr. Katy Anthes has been in her position since 2016 and have decided to step down in December.

