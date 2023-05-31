A Colorado man accused of firing gun in air

A MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF FIRING HIS GUN INTO THE AIR AND DRIVING OFF.
A MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF FIRING HIS GUN INTO THE AIR AND DRIVING OFF.(KKCO)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man, who is accused of firing his gun into the air and driving off.

This happened around 11:00 a.m Tuesday morning near 29 and D Roads. The deputies said they later tracked the man down at a relative’s house about an hour later, where he was taken into custody.

He’s facing a misdemeanor charge of illegally discharging a weapon.

