A Colorado man accused of firing gun in air

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man, who is accused of firing his gun into the air and driving off.

This happened around 11:00 a.m Tuesday morning near 29 and D Roads. The deputies said they later tracked the man down at a relative’s house about an hour later, where he was taken into custody.

He’s facing a misdemeanor charge of illegally discharging a weapon.

