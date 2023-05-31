CBI Alert: Missing mother and 5-year-old from Aurora

The two were reported missing on May 30.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation wants you to keep an eye out for a missing girl and her mother from Aurora, Colorado.

Five-year-old Maha Li Hobbs was reported missing yesterday along with her mother and primary caretaker, 27-year-old Alexus Nelson.

The two were last seen in the area of Mississippi and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora, CO.

Nelson is the girl’s primary caretaker, and the CBI asks anyone who has seen them or has information to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department.

