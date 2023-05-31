Accelerate learning for Colorado students

new digital math program
new digital math program(kkco)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A month after we first told you about a new digital math platform the governor announced, we have taken a look into it.

On Tuesday, the Governor announcing on twitter, that more than 700 schools and 78 districts across the state have already signed up. The program is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Supporters say it’s supposed to have high-quality instruction materials, ongoing training for educators and after school tutoring for students.

