UPDATE: motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision

Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(Dave Jones)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department about yesterday’s accident on 29 Road and D Road.

According to the GJPD the crash involved two vehicles and one motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital by the Grand Junction Fire Department with serious bodily injuries. The accident happened around 1:30PM and blocked off several lanes of traffic.

This crash is still under investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office has made and arrest in Monday morning's shooting.
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Loveland officer fired after striking woman in the face, chief says
Loveland officer fired after striking woman in the face, chief says
Rivers running dangerously high in Delta County
Rivers running dangerously high in Delta County
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
A sunny and beautiful Memorial Day
Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history
Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history

Latest News

JUCO world series day 3
JUCO World Series Day 3
Loveland officer fired after striking woman in the face, chief says
Loveland officer fired after striking woman in the face, chief says
Rivers running dangerously high in Delta County
Rivers running dangerously high in Delta County
Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history
Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history