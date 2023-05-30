Small rain chances start creeping in later this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We are staying dry and warm for the next day or two, then rain chances gradually get a little bit higher through the second half of the week.

Next 24 Hours

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening with temperatures falling from the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s. We’ll get a little bit of clearing to start off the overnight hours, then some clouds start moving back in again before sunrise Wednesday morning with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s. One or two showers could be possible somewhere around the region Wednesday morning, then we’ll see a little more of an increase in the coverage of rain by Wednesday afternoon. Most of the rain stays over the higher terrain while we once again see partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs again ranging from the upper 70s to the lower and middle 80s.

Late-Week Rain Chances

Rain chances continue to ramp up a little more on Thursday, then it looks like potentially our best rain chance will be on Friday as some of our best moisture moves into the region. Rain chances will continue to stay a bit elevated into Saturday, then the better chances for rain start to move back toward the higher terrain by the end of the weekend and into early next week. It will not rain all day on any singular day, and there could be a small handful of locations--most likely in the valleys--that see no rain at all through Sunday evening.

JUCO World Series Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue out at Suplizio Field for the final game of day 4 of the JUCO World Series between the 3-seed Wabash Valley and the 5-seed Blinn. Temperatures will start out pretty warm in the lower to middle 80s, but expect things to cool off pretty gradually through the evening with temperatures falling through the 70 and into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies return once again for Wednesday’s games, but expect temperatures to be a little bit cooler and don’t completely rule out a very quick shower or two by later in the afternoon.

River Flooding Update

Our major rivers around the Western Slope continue to subside, but there are still a couple of problem spots. Flood Advisories continue for Surface Creek to the confluence with the Gunnison River and a portion of the North Fork of the Gunnison River through Delta County until further notice. A Flood Watch continues for Plateau Creek from Collbran to the confluence of the Colorado River near Cameo until further notice.

Plateau Creek near Cameo was measured at 6.85 feet as of 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. The creek is expected to rise above its 7-foot action stage late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The creek will continue to gradually rise with occasional small drops through the rest of the week before cresting at 8.09 feet early Friday morning. Water levels will gradually start falling through the weekend. Some flooding near houses in the low-lying areas next to the creek is possible early Friday morning as the creek momentarily rises above its 8-foot minor flood stage.

