Missing children may be in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for four endangered missing children.

42-year-old Jennifer Carmony and her four children were last seen on Friday, May 26 in El Paso, Texas, and are believed to be in the Colorado Springs area.

The CBI says that Carmony is considered a suspect in the family’s disappearance.

The missing children are 16-year-old Aidan Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, and four-year-old Michael Carmony.

The family is believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Expedition with a Texas plate reading LYC2812.

