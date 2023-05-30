JUCO World Series Day 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Day three of the JUCO World Series saw a couple of teams suffer their first loss of the tournament, as well as the field get trimmed down to seven teams

Wabash completes comeback against Shelton State, 6-5

Fireworks kick off Memorial Day as Wabash completes the comeback against Shelton State. Nicklas Williams had a four-hit day. Wabash survives winning 6-5.

Delgado powers past Johnson County 14-4 F/5

Delgado swims past Johnson Cunty in a huge hitting day. Bryan Broussard Jr. and Logan O’Neil help lead their team to a run-ruled elimination victory over Johnson County.

Weatherford puts on a show vs Central Florida 14-6 F/7

The Coyotes hung four runs on the board before the Patriots even got their first at-bats, and never surrendered the lead from there. Run ruling the number one overall seed at a final of 14-6.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.