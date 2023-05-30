Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Dukes and Juggernaut

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Juggernaut and Duke are two gentle giants looking for their forever home. The two bonded brothers are St. Bernard mixes and are about 6 or 7 years old. Juggernaut and Duke are both friendly with other dogs and have been tested against cats. They both have a very calm and affectionate demeanor and would prefer to be adopted together.

Adoptable NOW and at the event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 6/03/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog? Complete an adoption application here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.