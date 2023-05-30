Colorado leadership seeking billions in funding for special projects

Colorado's leadership is asking the federal government for funding to pay for special projects.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KJCT) - Two senators and one representative from Colorado are seeking billions of dollars for special projects.

Senator John Hickenlooper is seeking over $830 million for a total of 424 projects.

Senator Michael Bennet is seeking $650 million for almost 400 projects.

Representative Lauren Boebert, the only Republican making any requests, joined five Colorado House Democrats in requesting earmarked funding.

The requests must go through a lengthy process before they are added to the final federal budget for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

