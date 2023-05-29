A sunny and beautiful Memorial Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

River Levels: Our river level trends have remained the same, with Plateau Creek still being the area of concern. Levels will continue to rise for the Plateau Creek near Cameo.

Plateau Creek near Cameo

As of Monday at 5 am, the current river level is 6.89 feet. River levels are still rising and will be close to reaching the moderate stage by the middle of the week. As of this morning, river levels have reached the minor stage of 7 feet. Thursday’s levels will be the highest this week at 8.61 feet.

Throughout our Monday:

It is going to be a great Monday and Memorial Day. We will see plenty of sunshine and little cloud cover throughout the morning and afternoon. Towards the evening hours, sky conditions will transition to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to warm today to a high of 88 in Grand Junction and Montrose at 82.

Most of our mountains will remain quiet, but a quick pop shower may occur.

JUCO:

If you plan on heading out to JUCO for another game, the first pitch starts at 9 am, where temperatures will remain in the upper 60s. The second game begins at 1 pm, where temperatures will rise to the lower 80s, and the last game at 6 pm, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Sunny skies will be present throughout the morning and afternoon, with light clouds covering the evening game.

The Workweek Ahead:

While Monday and Tuesday will remain Tuesday evening and nighttime hours quiet, we can increase cloud cover towards the evening and nighttime hours on Tuesday evening. In addition, moisture is starting to move into the Western Slope around Tuesday evening, leading to overcast skies for our Wednesday.

Wednesday will be prominent for scattered showers and thunderstorms to occur in the higher elevations, and the valleys could see a few sprinkles on Wednesday evening. Temperatures will start a cooldown, fall into the upper to lower 70s by Thursday, and remain around this range until Saturday.

Scattered showers are possible for the valleys on Friday and Saturday before conditions dry up on Sunday as temperatures warm up again.

