More sunshine to start off a new workweek

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

River Levels: Levels for the Gunnison River near Grand Junction and the Colorado River near the state line continue to recede slowly. However, that is not the case for the Plateau Creek near Cameo, and the rising trend continues.

Plateau Creek near Cameo

As of Sunday evening, the current river level is 6.74 feet. River levels will continue to rise slowly throughout next week, climbing into the minor flood stage of 8 feet by Sunday night.

Previous trends had the heights to stay around the minor stage, but the newest update will make it come close to the moderate stage with a water height of 8.8 feet—the new level at 8.61 feet by Wednesday evening.

Our Next 24 hours:

Throughout our Sunday, conditions have stayed dry across most of Western Slope. However, some scattered showers have been North of I-70 in the higher elevations. For the valleys, partly cloudy skies slowly started to move in around the evening hours but will move out overnight, leading to another clear night. Low temperatures for the valleys will hover in the lower 50s to upper 40s.

Upcoming Week:

We will continue with the trend of dry conditions for the valleys and some light scattered showers for the mountains. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for Grand Junction and Delta on Monday and Tuesday and lower 80s for Montrose. Clouds will start increasing on Tuesday, transitioning into the possibility of scattered showers for the valleys on Wednesday.

Temperatures will recede into the lower 80s and mid-70s by Wednesday and continue to fall slightly throughout the remainder of the workweek. A light pop-up shower is possible for the valleys on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Chances will remain higher in the higher elevations for showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.