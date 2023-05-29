Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Perhaps a sign of the post-pandemic world, more people are traveling everywhere including in and out of Grand Junction.

The Grand Junction Regional Airport is making history as a result, experiencing its busiest first quarter in their history this year.

Passenger traffic was up 18 percent over last year with most travelers flying with United Airlines. In a statement, Airport Executive Angela Padalecki said, “the airport is grateful to its airline partners for continuing to invest in growth in Grand Junction by offering more flights on larger planes.”

Memorial Day 2023 is shaping up to be among the busiest and priciest in years.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.