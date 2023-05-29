Deputies investigating shooting in Clifton

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County law enforcement is investigating how one woman ended up in the emergency room with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office say that at around 9:40 Monday morning, a 38-year-old woman arrived at St. Mary’s with a gunshot wound.

Authorities investigated an address on the 3200 block of Lombardy Lane. Investigators collected interviews and evidence throughout the morning.

Police are working on contacting witnesses, but the suspect has not been found. Deputies say that the incident appears to be isolated and there does not appear to be any further threat to the community.

No other information was released by law enforcement.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

