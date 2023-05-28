Plenty of sunshine to finish off the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

River Levels: There has been little change from Friday to Saturday regarding river levels, and the trend has remained mostly the same.

Plateau Creek near Cameo

As of Friday evening, the current river level is 6.66 feet. River levels will continue to rise slowly throughout next week, climbing into the minor flood stage of 8 feet.

Gunnison River near Utah, Colorado Stateline

River levels are currently at 11.4 feet and will rise to 12.16 feet by Saturday night. Like the Gunnison River near Grand Junction, levels will stay below the action stage and slowly recede as the week progresses.

Gunnison River near Grand Junction

River levels are currently at 9.4 feet and a drop from Friday, and are now expected to stay below the action stage compared to the previous trend where it was hovering around the action stage.

Our Next 24 hours:

Mountains will continue to see a few light showers and even a brief pop-up thunderstorm throughout the evening before entering the nighttime hours and leaving behind partly cloudy to clear skies.

For the valleys, conditions will continue to remain under dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. During the overnight hours, cloud cover will push out of the area leading to a clear night ahead. Low temperatures will remain in the lower 50s to upper 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

JUCO Sunday:

While conditions will remain dry again for Sunday, sky conditions are changing where less cloud cover will stay in the area, and more sunshine will appear. As a result, temperatures in Grand Junction will rise to the mid-80s. While some of the mountains can expect a brief scattered shower to thunderstorms, including over the Bookcliffs, this will not impact Grand Junction. However, the mix of sun and warm temperatures can come dehydration if you do not drink enough fluids.

Signs of Dehydration:

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

The best way to prevent dehydration is to drink water. If you’re thirsty, you’re dehydrated.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.