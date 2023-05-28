JUCO World Series Day 1

By Garrett Brown
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Day one of the Junior College World Series saw some games go dramatically back and forth, and some, where teams showed why they made it to Grand Junction.

#1 Central Florida, #3 Wabash Valley, #4 Weatherford, and #9 Shelton State all won their opening games. That means #2 Johnson County, #7 Delgado #8 Salt Lake, and #10 Andrew College will all play elimination games on day 2.

#5 Blinn and #6 Gaston will play their first game Day 2.

Day 1 Results

Weatherford beats Delgado 10-9

The very first game of the 65th JUCO Worlds Series wasted no time, with the Weatherford Coyotes overcoming a two-run deficit in the bottom of the 9th, and Walking off the Dolphins on a go-ahead homer off the bat of Robin Villeneueve.

Central Florida takes down Andrew College 12-0

The number one ranked team in the tournament, and one of the highest ranked in the NJCAA all season flexed their muscles early, run-ruling the Fighting Tigers at 12-0.

Shelton State upsets Johnson County 6-5

The Shelton State Buccaneers set out to make a statement in round one, by taking out the number two seed, and did just that. Taking down the Cavaliers in a back and fourth game that Shelton State was able to win in extras.

Wabash walks off Salt Lake 9-8

While the walk-off flare into right by Patrick Graham wasn’t the first replay review in JUCO history, it was the first walk-off that had to be reviewed. The RBI knock, as well as a Wabash late comeback were both confirmed.

