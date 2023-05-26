Get to know the Top 2 teams at JUCO: Central Florida and Johnson County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central Florida Patriots and Johnson County Cavaliers are the top two seeded teams at this year’s JUCO World Series, and both are bringing star studded rosters to Grand Junction.

Number one Central Florida is making the trip to Grand Junction for the second year in a row, and averages over double-digit runs a game. They have home run power up and down the lineup, which helped the Pats smack the fourth most homers this season. Four Central Florida hitters, John Marant, Kainen Jorge, Juan Correa, and Edwin Toribio all rank are in the top 100 home run hitters on the year.

On the mound, Sam Schuelke is third in ERA at a miniscule 0.89.

Number two Johnson County took the Midwest district after taking out last year’s JUCO World Series runner-up, Cowley.

The Cavaliers have a knack for putting the ball in play, with four hitters, Dylan Huff, Cooper Combs, Jermy Rader, Dagen Brewer, and Ryan Callahan all are hitting above the .350 mark.

The team has also found a lot of success in games that Cole Koonce takes the mound, he is tied for the national lead in wins at 13-1. Luc Fladda is right behind him with 12 wins but also has an undefeated record at 12-0.

Central Florida opens up Saturday against Andrew College, Johnson County is the game right after taking on Shelton State.

