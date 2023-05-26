Fire near Texas Avenue and 28 1/4 Road
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 9:00 last night, reports came in about a fire near Texas Avenue and 28 1/4 Road.
We were told by our crew that when Grand Junction Fire Department arrived at the scene a converted garage was fully engulfed. The occupant who was in the building was able to escape without any injuries.
