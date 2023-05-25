Special mud prepped for JUCO baseballs

A dedicated team of ‘ball shaggers’ prepped with special mud made just for baseballs.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nearly 500 baseballs are now ready for the junior college world series this weekend. A dedicated team of ‘ball shaggers’ prepped with special mud made just for baseballs.

Ball Shagger Evan Gear is looking forward to the week. “Yeah, I’m really excited. It’s always fun. A week full of baseball, getting to be on the field, it’s always a fun time. I’ve been a ball shagger for three years.

A lot of work goes into prepping the balls for JUCO, so if you catch a foul, help these guys out and give it back.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

