Plans for Orchard Mesa Pool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Discussions over the Orchard Mesa Pool continue. The City of Grand Junction is looking for a long-term solution.

The city wants to flesh out several options the city staff has worked on with a consultant. Those options range from a basic renovation to improve the facility to a whole makeover.

“We just really want to encourage as much engagement as we can so that we can help try to figure out a long-term solution for this facility that is worn out,” said Parks & Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou,

The city says the process of finding a solution will be complex. That’s because two other partners are involved-- Mesa County Valley School District 51 and Mesa County.

“So last year, we were under contract ...to do a design on a renovation of the facility, and that halted when we had some disagreements with the partners,” said Sherbenou.

Something else to take into account last month, voters approved a $70 million recreation center. “That is going to be state of the art and have absolutely amazing aquatic amenities along with all the other amenities that we’ve been missing in the community for the past many decades,” Sherbenou.

City of Grand Junction has scheduled a public forum to discuss the Orchard Mesa recreational facility on Tuesday, June 6, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Barn at 910 N. 12th Street.

