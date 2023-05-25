New mesa county board of health members appointed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Following the recent resignation of four board of health members, Mesa County Commissioners appointed three candidates to run an interim board until permanent members are selected. A fourth member was to be appointed as well today, but she could not allocate the time to take on the responsibility.

Here are the three members:

Michael J White, a physician, holds medical license’s in six states including Colorado. His resume shows experience dating back to 2005. He is an OB-GYN and the medical director at Mesa County Detention Center.

Mona Highline founded the Joseph Center, the organization meant to support families experiencing houselessness. Highline is also a founding board member for black citizens and friends.

Victor Yahn used to be an EMT, but currently holds a position with the GJPD as a police service technician. He works with patrol teams to help investigations and fraud cases. Yahn served 12 years with the Mesa County Coroner’s office and served as the Coroner from 2019 to January of this year.

Two residents of Mesa County had grievances against Dr. White surrounding the COVID-19 immunizations. Commissioners said his comments came from a concern over forcing pregnant women to get the vaccine. They said Dr. White noticed data with an increase in miscarriages after taking the vaccine.

In the next 2-4 months commissioners say they will work to find competent and qualified individuals for a permeant board replacement. Permanent board members serve for four years.

