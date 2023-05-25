District Attorney declines to charge Jeff Kuhr

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has declined to charge Jeff Kuhr following an investigation into alleged financial abuses.

DA Dan Rubinstein released a letter on Thursday afternoon, stating that his investigation did not uncover enough information to determine if a crime was committed. Rubinstein also said that most of the allegations are now well beyond the statute of limitations for said acts.

Specifically, Rubinstein cited witnesses that were unwilling to be interviewed as a factor in declining to charge Kuhr.

The case and investigation is now closed.

