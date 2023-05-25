Delta County spring runoff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In Delta County, officials are urging everyone to be cautious around streams and rivers for the next few weeks.

“That’s causing significant erosion along the banks between Pomona and Hotchkiss, uprooting large cottonwood trees and other debris that’s in the river,” said Kris Stewart, Delta County emergency manager.

It’s contributing to road closures, sinkholes, and flooding. Damage like this could continue as Colorado’s higher-than-average snowfall build-up melts.

“I spoke with National Weather Service last night, and they’re forecasting about the next two weeks to see above slightly above average temperatures,” said Stewart.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.