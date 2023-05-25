Bill banning helicopter roundups introduced in DC

By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KJCT) - Lawmakers in DC have introduced a bill that would ban helicopter roundups of wild horses.

The bipartisan Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act would do away with what proponents call inhumane round-ups of wild horses by the Bureau of Land Management that often result in injuries and fatalities to the horses.

The legislation would require the US Government Accountability Office to submit a report to congress documenting any impact of aircraft chases of horses and burros.

