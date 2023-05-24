Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy spring runoff feeding into the Colorado River is making for deadly conditions. One rafter died over the weekend after he fell from his raft into the Colorado River.

34-year-old Nicholas Courtens of Vail, Colorado was pronounced dead on the scene between Shoshone and Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon.

Courten was wearing a life jacket and helmet at the time of the accident.

Rivergoers are urged to proceed with caution when on the water. As of Tuesday morning, the Colorado River below the confluence of the Roaring Fork River was flowing just under 12,000 cubic-feet-per-second with a depth of over 7.8 feet.

