Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon

Rescue personnel confirmed that he was wearing appropriate safety gear when he fell off the raft.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy spring runoff feeding into the Colorado River is making for deadly conditions. One rafter died over the weekend after he fell from his raft into the Colorado River.

34-year-old Nicholas Courtens of Vail, Colorado was pronounced dead on the scene between Shoshone and Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon.

Courten was wearing a life jacket and helmet at the time of the accident.

Rivergoers are urged to proceed with caution when on the water. As of Tuesday morning, the Colorado River below the confluence of the Roaring Fork River was flowing just under 12,000 cubic-feet-per-second with a depth of over 7.8 feet.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
Grand Junction Fire Department talks water and river safety
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
FILE - Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference in Denver...
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

Latest News

CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure
CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure
District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association
District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association
Colorado Attorney General sues telecom company over robocalls