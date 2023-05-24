Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.(Tim Evanson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

  • Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

  • Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

  • The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

  • DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
Grand Junction Fire Department talks water and river safety
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Smoke is blowing into Colorado from wildfires in Canada, rivers are rising due to snow melt,...
Showers and flooding and smoke.... Oh my!

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Red flags to look for when booking your vacation rental