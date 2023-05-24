District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -The District 51 Board of Directors has ratified a new contract with the Mesa Valley Education Association, voting with unanimous approval Tuesday night.

One of the largest parts of the new contract is teacher salary. According to the district, base teacher’s salaries will start around $47,000 a year. Teachers with masters degrees will get close to $51,000 to start.

District staff will be eligible for an approximately seven percent cost-of-living adjustment. There will also be a guaranteed minimum increase of $2,400 for teachers, but the cost-of-living adjustment will cover other staff.

The Mesa Valley Education Association membership originally ratified the agreement on May 19.

