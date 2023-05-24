CORE Act reintroduced again with changes

The act has been passed by the Colorado House five times now.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - State lawmakers are gearing up to reintroduce the CORE Act with a few changes.

This time around, the bill has removed land designations including the Tenmile Recreation Area and the Camp Hale National Historic Landscape.

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act is slowly inching closer to becoming a law. The bill has passed the Colorado House of Representatives five times, but it’s failed to do the same in the Senate.

The act would protect more than 420 thousand acres of public land in Colorado, along with adding 71 thousand acres of new wilderness to the state.

The additions would include expansions to the Eagle’s Nest and Holy Cross areas.

