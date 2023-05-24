CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure

The shuttles are meant to help commuters from areas impacted by the damage and closure of Highway 133.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAONIA, Colo. (KJCT) - If you need to get across Highway 133 anytime soon, you’re in luck. Starting Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation will run three free shuttles to assist commuters needing transportation from the North Fork Valley to the Roaring Fork Valley.

There are two pick up and drop off locations:

  • Paonia: Located at the Paonia Town Park.
  • Carbondale: The RFTA Carbondale Park-and-Ride

The shuttles will not operate on Memorial Day.

Crews are still working on building a temporary bridge after a safety closure was enacted on May 2 due to significant road damage.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
Grand Junction Fire Department talks water and river safety
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
FILE - Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference in Denver...
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

Latest News

CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon
Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon
District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association
District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association
Colorado Attorney General sues telecom company over robocalls