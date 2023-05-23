UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information this afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department saying the motorcyclist from the crash that happened on 29 Road and Patterson is pronounced dead.
The crash happened on Saturday night around 9:30PM. The Mesa County Coroner’s office will release the name of the motorcyclist once the appropriate notifications have been made.
