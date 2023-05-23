Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say

This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State Police trooper’s radar gun, which authorities say was from a speeding motorcycle, shown at the top.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New Hampshire State Police said troopers arrested a Florida motorcyclist for driving over 170 mph while intoxicated.

Police said two troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement in Exeter, New Hampshire, late Sunday afternoon when one of them spotted the motorcyclist traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release.

Police said the trooper initially clocked the motorcycle at 120 mph before it accelerated to 160 mph.

Police said the second trooper got a reading of 171 mph before both pulled over the driver, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Unghire was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police said Unghire was released on “personal recognizance bail” and is scheduled to be arraigned June 1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start heading back for the higher elevations this...
Mountain storms continue as river flooding worsens
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
Smoke is blowing into Colorado from wildfires in Canada, rivers are rising due to snow melt,...
Showers and flooding and smoke.... Oh my!

Latest News

Rescuers in Thailand helped save a baby elephant trapped in a cement drainage pond.
Baby elephant rescued from cement drainage pond as mother watches
Canadian wildfires bury Front Range in smoke
Smoke impacts Colorado as wildfires burn in Canada
Gov. Polis signs clean energy bill
Colorado Governor advances bill for the use of clean hydrogen
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Colorado company introduces self-locking 'smart gun'
Colorado company introduces self-locking ‘smart gun’