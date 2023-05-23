Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Canadian!

Canadian is the cutest guy with one black eye, one white eye, one ear up and one ear down. He is on the active side and would enjoy longer walks or hikes. He would love an home with another dog and does well with other pups. He loves humans and is affectionate and eager to learn too.

Even if you can’t adopt, Canadian would really enjoy a foster home. He needs a place to decompress - the shelter is a high stress environment. Grand Rivers Humane Society will cover all medical costs, food, and a kennel.

Adoptable NOW and at:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 5/27/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please!

If you would like to fill out an adoption application, visit here.

