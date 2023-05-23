Grand Junction Fire Department talks water and river safety

A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on Highway 141.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve told you about the high levels of snowmelt that Western Colorado is currently experiencing. Now, the Grand Junction Fire Department is putting out their own warning about recreating on any body of water, especially on the Colorado River.

Ellis Thompson-Ellis, with the Grand Junction Fire Department, said, “it’s higher than it is has been in years and it is faster than it has been in years. We’ve seen trees fall off the bank into the river and that poses a major hazard even if you are on or near the bank, as well as floating in the water. She continued, “there are entire trees floating in the current that is a drowning hazard and a hazard to water crafts. If you do make the choice to go in the river, you need a life jacket, helmet, and no pool toys.”

The high river levels are expected over the next week. Officials are warning against recreating on the river while the levels are high and the water is fast.

