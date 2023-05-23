Delta County officials urging caution around streams and rivers

Officials are urging everyone to be cautious around streams and rivers, and encouraged parents to remind kids that local rivers are not safe right now.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - With spring runoff increasing, Delta County officials are urging everyone to be cautious around streams and rivers for the next few weeks.

With school winding down, the county is also urging parents to remind kids that it is not safe to swim or float in local rivers.

The county also says that it is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to install a temporary bridge over the sinkhole that opened up on Highway 133. Once installed, normal highway travel can resume, except for oversized loads.

