Colorado firefighters travel to Canada to help fight wildfires

EDMONTON, Alberta (KJCT) - Firefighters from Colorado are in Canada helping fight the fires that made the air quality in Denver this past weekend among the worst in the world.

A northeasterly breeze has brought the smoke to the Front Range, where it settles as the mountains trap it in place.

As of Saturday, there were 223 active fires in Canada, 87 of which were uncontained.

The Bureau of Land Management sent the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew to Edmonton, Alberta.

