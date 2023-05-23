Colorado firefighters travel to Canada to help fight wildfires

Firefighters from Colorado are in Canada helping fight the fires that made the air quality in Denver this past weekend among the worst in the world.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Alberta (KJCT) - Firefighters from Colorado are in Canada helping fight the fires that made the air quality in Denver this past weekend among the worst in the world.

A northeasterly breeze has brought the smoke to the Front Range, where it settles as the mountains trap it in place.

As of Saturday, there were 223 active fires in Canada, 87 of which were uncontained.

The Bureau of Land Management sent the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew to Edmonton, Alberta.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start heading back for the higher elevations this...
Mountain storms continue as river flooding worsens
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
Smoke is blowing into Colorado from wildfires in Canada, rivers are rising due to snow melt,...
Showers and flooding and smoke.... Oh my!

Latest News

Canadian wildfires bury Front Range in smoke
Smoke impacts Colorado as wildfires burn in Canada
Gov. Polis signs clean energy bill
Colorado Governor advances bill for the use of clean hydrogen
Colorado company introduces self-locking 'smart gun'
Colorado company introduces self-locking ‘smart gun’
FILE - Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference in Denver...
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement