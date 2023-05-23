Colorado company introduces self-locking ‘smart gun’

One Colorado-based weapons startup company is trying to reduce the number of firearm deaths.
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KJCT) - One Colorado-based weapons startup is trying to reduce the number of firearm deaths.

Biofire Technologies launched what they call a ‘Smart Gun.’ The concept behind the gun works similarly to a smartphone’s locking device. The weapon will fire normally as long as the user’s fingerprint or face is recognized by the gun’s memory banks.

The self-locking gun would not stop someone who legally bought and registered it.

Biofire Technologies plans to deliver the new product to customers next year.

