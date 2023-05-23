Attorney General Phil Weiser sues company over illegal robocalls

Attorney General Phil Weiser sues Avid Telecom over illegal robocalls
Attorney General Phil Weiser sues Avid Telecom over illegal robocalls(MGN)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Could unwanted robocalls become a thing of the past? On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Attorney General Phil Weiser sued Avid Telecom over illegal robocalls.

Avid Telecom allegedly initiated and facilitated billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people. The company also allegedly violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing consumer laws.

Avid Telecom sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry. Nearly 148 million calls were made to phone numbers in Colorado from December 2018 to January of this year.

Avid Telecom is a service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software, and expertise to help customers make mass robocalls.

Avid Telecom also allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls about:

· Social Security

· Medicare

· Auto warranties

· Amazon

· DirecTV

· Credit card interest rate reductions

· Job opportunities

Tuesday’s legal action came from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force comprised of 51 bipartisan attorneys general.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start heading back for the higher elevations this...
Mountain storms continue as river flooding worsens
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
Smoke is blowing into Colorado from wildfires in Canada, rivers are rising due to snow melt,...
Showers and flooding and smoke.... Oh my!

Latest News

FILE - People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, April 11, 2023, near Boulder...
Explainer: What does the latest Colorado River proposal mean for California, Arizona, Nevada?
Delta County officials urge caution around Colorado's spring runoff
Delta County officials urging caution around streams and rivers
Canadian wildfires bury Front Range in smoke
Smoke impacts Colorado as wildfires burn in Canada
Gov. Polis signs clean energy bill
Colorado Governor advances bill for the use of clean hydrogen