Attorney General Phil Weiser sues company over illegal robocalls

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Could unwanted robocalls become a thing of the past? On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Attorney General Phil Weiser sued Avid Telecom over illegal robocalls.

Avid Telecom allegedly initiated and facilitated billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people. The company also allegedly violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing consumer laws.

Avid Telecom sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry. Nearly 148 million calls were made to phone numbers in Colorado from December 2018 to January of this year.

Avid Telecom is a service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software, and expertise to help customers make mass robocalls.

Avid Telecom also allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls about:

· Social Security

· Medicare

· Auto warranties

· Amazon

· DirecTV

· Credit card interest rate reductions

· Job opportunities

Tuesday’s legal action came from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force comprised of 51 bipartisan attorneys general.

